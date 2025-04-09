Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.21. 12,535,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 10,568,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 17.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 783,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,426,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

