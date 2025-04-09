Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $93.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRE. Argus cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This trade represents a 8.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.