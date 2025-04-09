Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.65% of Clear Secure worth $98,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 64.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,381,000 after buying an additional 1,312,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

