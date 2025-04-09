CNI Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

