Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGNX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,190,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,210,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

