Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,610. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

