Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.