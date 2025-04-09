Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

