Contrasting Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX)

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Syntec Optics has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Syntec Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntec Optics 0.21% 0.50% 0.23% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Syntec Optics and Odysight.Ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syntec Optics and Odysight.Ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntec Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Odysight.Ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Syntec Optics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syntec Optics and Odysight.Ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syntec Optics $29.39 million 1.35 $1.98 million N/A N/A Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 24.02 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.67

Syntec Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai.

About Syntec Optics

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials. The company also provides clean room assembly, such as opto mechanical, opto electronic, and integrated photonics; infrared optics, microlens arrays, software development, and optical metrology, and catalog optics services. In addition, it offers driverless cars, integrated photonics, robotics, sensors, VR and AR, machine vision, facial imagining, heads up display, finger print scanners, and laser scanners technology for consumers; night vision goggles, missile laser guides, biometrics, infrared and thermal imaging, ordnance optics, head mounted displays, 2D and 3D scanners, humvee lighting , laser targeting, protective domes and windows, and lidar technologies for defense and miliary; and medical diagnostic, microfluidics, surgical components and systems, and medical sensing technology for medical sectors. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Odysight.Ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.