Contrasting Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) and Its Rivals

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Douglas Homes
|4.60%
|21.01%
|16.10%
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|9.23%
|84.38%
|10.92%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Douglas Homes
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1.80
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|399
|1880
|1730
|53
|2.35
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Douglas Homes
|$975.46 million
|$123.18 million
|10.10
|Smith Douglas Homes Competitors
|$6.34 billion
|$777.96 million
|6.85
Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ rivals have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Smith Douglas Homes rivals beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.
