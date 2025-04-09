Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 105288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $515.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

