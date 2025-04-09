CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $22.35. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,791 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF makes up 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

