Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Corning worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $11,204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 64,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

