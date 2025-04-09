COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative net margin of 428.43% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%.

COSCIENS Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013. COSCIENS Biopharma has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Get COSCIENS Biopharma alerts:

About COSCIENS Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

See Also

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCIENS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.