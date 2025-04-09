COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. COSCIENS Biopharma had a negative net margin of 428.43% and a negative return on equity of 95.93%.
COSCIENS Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013. COSCIENS Biopharma has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27.
About COSCIENS Biopharma
