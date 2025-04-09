Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $1,045.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.79.

COST stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $913.53. 972,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,086. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $702.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $985.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $948.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

