Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $926.17 and last traded at $914.92. Approximately 877,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,972,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $908.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.79.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $985.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $948.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $407.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.