Critical Review: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) versus BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Aadi Bioscience and BioLineRx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and BioLineRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $25.07 million 1.63 -$65.76 million ($2.35) -0.70 BioLineRx $28.94 million 0.28 -$60.61 million ($8.80) -0.28

BioLineRx has higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLineRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience -246.06% -71.87% -57.28% BioLineRx -90.57% -163.37% -34.21%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and BioLineRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aadi Bioscience and BioLineRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 5 0 0 2.00 BioLineRx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. BioLineRx has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 952.63%. Given BioLineRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioLineRx is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of BioLineRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BioLineRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLineRx has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLineRx beats Aadi Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers, including indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It also develops BL-5010, a pen-like applicator containing an acidic aqueous solution for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions. BioLineRx Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hevel Modi'in, Israel.

