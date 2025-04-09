Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 1.8% increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Croghan Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $50.49.
About Croghan Bancshares
