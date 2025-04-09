CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $339.69 and last traded at $336.39. Approximately 1,225,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,945,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.04.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

