CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Audrey Baxter Buys 2,000 Shares

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Audrey Baxter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,551.24).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTPE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.88). 83,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 465.84. The company has a market capitalization of £329.78 million, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 396 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.79).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 59.97%.

CT Private Equity Trust Cuts Dividend

About CT Private Equity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

