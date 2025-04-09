CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Audrey Baxter Buys 2,000 Shares

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Audrey Baxter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,551.24).
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CTPE stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 460 ($5.88). 83,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,063. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 478.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 465.84. The company has a market capitalization of £329.78 million, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 396 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.42 ($6.79).
CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.30 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT Private Equity Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 59.97%.
CT Private Equity Trust Cuts Dividend
About CT Private Equity Trust
Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CT Private Equity Trust
- What is a Dividend King?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.