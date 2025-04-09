CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 34944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $523.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 0.61.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 162.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

