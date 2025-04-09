Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

