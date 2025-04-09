Cutler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

