D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

