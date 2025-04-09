D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 9,973,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 32,784,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,278,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,891,144.32. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock worth $46,758,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,019.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.