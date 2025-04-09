Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 45292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

