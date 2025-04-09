Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.47 and last traded at $87.24. 916,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,269,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Datadog Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.96, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,307 shares of company stock worth $53,968,086. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

