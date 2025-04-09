Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $73.87. Approximately 5,684,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,260,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

