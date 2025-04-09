Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.3 billion-$17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $1,241,367.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. This represents a 33.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

