Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after purchasing an additional 658,644 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $298,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.48 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

