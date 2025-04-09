Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Digi International by 51.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

