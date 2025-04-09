Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 106845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
