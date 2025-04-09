Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 106845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

