Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 423899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 9.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
