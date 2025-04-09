Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 423899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

