Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 4,021,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,937,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
