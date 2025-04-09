Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 4,021,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,937,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

