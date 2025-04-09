Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.31, but opened at $100.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $102.58, with a volume of 397,888 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

