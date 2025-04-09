Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.31, but opened at $100.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $102.58, with a volume of 397,888 shares.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.67.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.