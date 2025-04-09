Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $91.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 3,038,809 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.4935 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,541,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after buying an additional 344,346 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,038,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,552,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

