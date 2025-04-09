Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXLGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.50, but opened at $91.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 3,038,809 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.4935 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,541,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after buying an additional 344,346 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,038,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,552,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.