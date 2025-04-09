Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.36. 94,688,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 75,129,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
