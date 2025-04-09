Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.36. 94,688,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 75,129,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 324,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,014,000.

