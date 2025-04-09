Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.66 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Stories

