Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,161 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $430.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.70. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

