Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 271,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 695,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,583,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.