DRW Securities LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,374,000 after buying an additional 2,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

