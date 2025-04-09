DRW Securities LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

