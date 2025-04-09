DRW Securities LLC Makes New $21.65 Million Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,653,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for 0.7% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ ETHA opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $31.18.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.