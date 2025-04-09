DRW Securities LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 1.0 %

MTZ opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

