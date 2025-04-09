Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 7056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark downgraded shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$26,967,768.22. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

