Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,845 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $105.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

