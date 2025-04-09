Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of Berry worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,958,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 781,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 652,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Berry by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,403,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 571,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 435,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 245,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Berry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.