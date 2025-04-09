Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $443,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,580,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Belden by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BDC opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.