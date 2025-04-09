Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

