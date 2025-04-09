Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IES by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IES by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IES during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $320.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

